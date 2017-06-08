800

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Police identify robbery suspect…

Police identify robbery suspect killed in police firefight

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 1:03 pm 06/08/2017 01:03pm
4 Shares

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — Police are identifying an armed robber fatally shot in a firefight with police after jumping onto a bus to flee.

Baltimore County police identified the man Thursday as 35-year-old Blaine Erb of no fixed address, saying he had a lengthy criminal history. Police say an officer remains in serious condition and a wounded 21-year-old Baltimore woman is expected to survive.

Erb jumped on the bus as he fled an armed robbery at a Dundalk shopping center Wednesday. When Erb fired at officers, police say they returned fire. Erb died at the scene and police say they found two handguns and ammunition by his body.

Police say four officers who fired are on administrative leave. Police didn’t release the races of Erb or the officers; court records indicate Erb was white.

Related Stories

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Police identify robbery suspect…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News