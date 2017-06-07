800

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Officials: Juveniles found hurt…

Officials: Juveniles found hurt after storm drain fire

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 11:28 am 06/07/2017 11:28am
Share

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Officials say two juveniles were hospitalized after fire crews discovered heavy smoke flowing from a large storm drain tunnel in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says one of the juveniles was taken to the hospital with minor burns and possible smoke inhalation. News outlets report the fire was discovered Tuesday night near North Bethesda Middle School.

Piringer says the about 400-foot (122-meter) storm drain was searched when another juvenile was unaccounted for. The second juvenile eventually showed up, and was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say liquids were discovered that may have been flammable during the search of the tunnel.

The fire is under investigation.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Officials: Juveniles found hurt…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News