Officials: Juveniles found hurt after storm drain fire

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Officials say two juveniles were hospitalized after fire crews discovered heavy smoke flowing from a large storm drain tunnel in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer says one of the juveniles was taken to the hospital with minor burns and possible smoke inhalation. News outlets report the fire was discovered Tuesday night near North Bethesda Middle School.

Piringer says the about 400-foot (122-meter) storm drain was searched when another juvenile was unaccounted for. The second juvenile eventually showed up, and was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say liquids were discovered that may have been flammable during the search of the tunnel.

The fire is under investigation.