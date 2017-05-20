Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » The Latest: Infield party…

The Latest: Infield party in full swing ahead of Preakness

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 1:15 pm 05/20/2017 01:15pm
Share
Bethann Dixon works before the second race on the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race runs Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on the Preakness Stakes (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

The infield party is in full swing ahead of the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Country singer Sam Hunt and electro house music DJ Zedd are co-headlining the pre-race concert under cloudy skies. Also on the bill is Good Charlotte.

The racetrack is listed as muddy after Friday’s rainstorm. After three straight days of 90-degree weather, Saturday’s high is 66 degrees (18 C).

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute, the B-2 Stealth bomber is set for a flyover and the Budweiser Clydesdales will parade later on.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Maryland News Music News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » The Latest: Infield party…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News