Police: University student fatally stabbed in Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police say a student was fatally stabbed at the University of Maryland campus in what appears to be a random attack.

Local news media outlets report that the Bowie State University student was with two friends at the College Park campus around 3 a.m. Saturday when a University of Maryland student walked up and stabbed him in the chest.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the attack was random and unprovoked and that the victim and suspect didn’t know each other.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the victim.