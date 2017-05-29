Maryland News

Part of Maryland creek closed to shellfish harvesting

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 8:21 am 05/29/2017 08:21am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Part of a Maryland waterway is now closed to shellfish harvesting.

The eastern portion of Herring Creek in St. Mary’s County has been reclassified from “conditionally approved” to “restricted,” effective Monday. A restricted classification means shellfish cannot be harvested from the area.

The reclassification is due to recent evaluations showing unacceptable bacteria levels in portions of the waterway. The Maryland Department of the Environment made the decision to close it.

The department conducts regular surveys to identify potential pollution sources near shellfish harvesting waters.

Oysters and clams are often eaten raw or partially cooked and must come from waters that are not polluted.

Maryland News