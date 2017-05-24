Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Nebraska opens Big Ten…

Nebraska opens Big Ten tournament with 15-9 win over Purdue

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:50 pm 05/24/2017 09:50pm
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Scott Schreiber homered and drove in four runs, and top-seeded Nebraska beat Purdue 15-9 in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jake Hohensee (7-3) pitched the first six innings, recovering from Purdue’s five-run second to earn the win. Robbie Palkert finished for his second save. Tanner Schumacher (1-5), who relieved starter Tanner Andrews with the Boilermakers down 3-0 in the first inning, took the loss.

Mojo Hagge hit his first career homer and Schreiber followed with his sixth of the season to make it a seven-run game in the eighth inning after Purdue pulled to 11-8.

Ben Miller doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cornhuskers (35-18-1). They play the winner of the Maryland-Iowa game Friday. Purdue (29-26) will face the Maryland-Iowa loser Thursday.

Jacson McGowan and Evan Warden homered for Purdue.

Topics:
Latest News Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Nebraska opens Big Ten…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News