Baltimore Book Festival boots Rachel Dolezal after backlash

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 5:44 pm 05/30/2017 05:44pm
FILE - In this July 24, 2009, file photo, Rachel Dolezal, a leader of the Human Rights Education Institute, stands in front of a mural she painted at the institute's offices in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Days after defending its decision to have Dolezal, the white woman who led others to believe she was black, take part in the Baltimore Book Festival, organizers say the former head of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP has been disinvited, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Organizers of the Baltimore Book Festival have disinvited Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who led others to believe she was black.

The decision Tuesday by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts came days after defending its choice to have her there. Dolezal recently published a memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World.”

Dolezal, the former head of the Spokane, Washington, chapter of the NAACP, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last week, the Baltimore office had justified its decision to invite Dolezal, saying the festival seeks to expand understanding of people and thinking that may be different.

But the office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that after hearing opinions from its constituents, it had to consider how Dolezal’s appearance would affect the audience and the other authors.

“A top priority of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts is to listen to our constituents,” communications director Tracy Baskerville said in a statement.

The festival is scheduled for September. It has been held for 21 years.

