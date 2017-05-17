Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Always Dreaming is 4-5…

Always Dreaming is 4-5 early favorite for Preakness

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 5:30 pm 05/17/2017 05:30pm
Share
Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is washed after a workout at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place May 20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has been made the early 4-5 favorite for the Preakness.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Always Dreaming will break from the No. 4 post in the 10-horse field for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Thirteen winners have started from that post, most recently Curlin in 2007.

Post positions were drawn Wednesday on a steamy, 92-degree day at Pimlico.

Classic Empire is the early 3-1 second choice for the 1 3/16-mile race. The colt finished fourth after getting bounced around and having a rough early trip in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. He will be next door to Always Dreaming in post No. 5.

Lookin At Lee, the second-place finisher in the Derby, is the 10-1 third choice. He drew the No. 9 post.

Topics:
Latest News Maryland News Other Sports
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Always Dreaming is 4-5…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Maryland News