Northwestern stuns No. 25 Maryland 72-64 in Big Ten Tourney

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:15 pm 03/10/2017 11:15pm
Maryland guard Melo Trimble, left, and forward Justin Jackson (21) vie for the ball against Northwestern forward Nathan Taphorn, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Making itself right at home on a court that was anything but neutral, Northwestern roared into the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament with a 72-64 upset of No. 25 Maryland on Friday night, disappointing an enthusiastic — and biased — crowd.

Scottie Lindsey and Vic Law each scored 17 points for the Wildcats (23-10), who took control with a 20-2 run in the second half that all but silenced an arena that earlier produced the loudest cheers of the first Big Ten Tournament held in the nation’s capital.

Having already defeated Rutgers and No. 3 seed Maryland, Northwestern on Saturday will face second-seed Wisconsin, a 70-60 winner over Indiana.

Though this was technically considered to be a neutral court, Maryland (24-8) enjoyed many of the benefits of playing at home following a double bye to start the tournament.

