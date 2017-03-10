Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Wasdin minor league pitching coordinator; Butch Davis hitting coach of Bowie (EL); Keith Bodie manager and Buck Britton hitting coach of Frederick (Carolina); Mark Hendrickson pitching coach and Ramon Sambo field coach of Aberdeen (NYP); and Carlos Tosca manager of the GCL Orioles.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHP Spencer Adams, LHP Brian Clark, C Zack Collins, OF Courtney Hawkins and LHP David Holmberg to minor-league camp.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Thaiss to minor-league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jake Esch to New Orleans (PCL). Reassigned Cs Chris Hoo, Cam Maron and Rodrigo Vigil; LHPs Nick Maronde, Caleb Thielbar and Matt Tomshaw; and RHP Juan Benitez to minor-league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned RHPs Michael Broadway, Derek Eitel, Kyle McGowin and Wander Suero and LHP Tim Collins to minor-league camp.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Nick Van Stratten.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Joe Maher.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Washington F Markieff Morris $25,000 for kicking Denver C Mason Plumlee in the groin during a March 8 game.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Chandler Jones on a five-year contract, K Phil Dawson on a two-year contract and LB Karlos Dansby on a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS —Agreed to terms with DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. on a three-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Corey Graham.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Mike Adams to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Quintin Demps, QB Mike Glennon and TE Dion Sims to three-year contracts and WR Markus Wheaton to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released QB Robert Griffin III.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Cornelius Washington, OT Ricky Wagner, LB Paul Worrilow and DT Akeem Spence.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed T-G Don Barclay.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Patrick Robinson. Signed P Jeff Locke and LB John Simon.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Russell Okung to a four-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C-G Ted Larsen. Acquired DE William Hayes and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OTs Rilet Reiff and Mike Remmers.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Rhett Ellison.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with OL Stefen Wisniewski on a three-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Daren Bates, CB Logan Ryan and TE Phillip Supernaw.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Terrell McClain, DL Stacy McGee, S D.J. Swearinger and WR Terrelle Pryor.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishment.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Curtis McKenzie to a one-year contract extension and G Landon Bow to a two-year entry level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Brandon Halverson to Greenville (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Jeff Malcolm from Greenville (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Jake Baker from Florida (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Taylor Doherty to Orlando (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Bobby Shea to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ST. JOHN’S ICECAPS — Assigned F Guillaume Asselin to Brampton (ECHL). Returned F Alexandre Ranger to Tulsa (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned F Stefan Fournier to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Austin Orszulak.
ALASKA ACES — Added G Ryan Duprel as emergency backup.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Scott Jacklin.
ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. Released G Eddie Palmieri as emergency backup.
INDY FUEL — Released F Ryan Keller.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Added G Billy Brown as emergency backup.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Added G Mike Chiasson as emergency backup.
TULSA OILERS — Signed D Charles-David Beaudoin.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Justin Meram to a multiyear contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Lent M Mix Diskerud to IFK Goteborg.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced F Fredrik Gulbrandsen was loaned to the team from FC Red Bull Salzburg.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Jake McGuire.
|North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Re-signed G Kyle Nasta. Signed D Devon Fisher.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Cali Farquharson, Lindsay Agnew and Cheyna Williams; Ds Estelle Johnson and Alyssa Kleiner; and Ms Joanna Lohman, Meggie Dougherty Howard and Kristie Mewis.
LSU — Fired men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones.
UMASS — Fired men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg.
UTEP — Named Chuck Veliz wide receivers coach.
WASHINGTON — Announced freshman G Markelle Fultz will enter the NBA draft.