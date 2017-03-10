Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Wasdin minor league pitching coordinator; Butch Davis hitting coach of Bowie (EL); Keith Bodie manager and Buck Britton hitting coach of Frederick (Carolina); Mark Hendrickson pitching coach and Ramon Sambo field coach of Aberdeen (NYP); and Carlos Tosca manager of the GCL Orioles.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHP Spencer Adams, LHP Brian Clark, C Zack Collins, OF Courtney Hawkins and LHP David Holmberg to minor-league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Thaiss to minor-league camp.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jake Esch to New Orleans (PCL). Reassigned Cs Chris Hoo, Cam Maron and Rodrigo Vigil; LHPs Nick Maronde, Caleb Thielbar and Matt Tomshaw; and RHP Juan Benitez to minor-league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned RHPs Michael Broadway, Derek Eitel, Kyle McGowin and Wander Suero and LHP Tim Collins to minor-league camp.

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Nick Van Stratten.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Joe Maher.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Washington F Markieff Morris $25,000 for kicking Denver C Mason Plumlee in the groin during a March 8 game.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Chandler Jones on a five-year contract, K Phil Dawson on a two-year contract and LB Karlos Dansby on a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS —Agreed to terms with DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. on a three-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Corey Graham.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Mike Adams to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Quintin Demps, QB Mike Glennon and TE Dion Sims to three-year contracts and WR Markus Wheaton to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released QB Robert Griffin III.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Cornelius Washington, OT Ricky Wagner, LB Paul Worrilow and DT Akeem Spence.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed T-G Don Barclay.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Patrick Robinson. Signed P Jeff Locke and LB John Simon.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Russell Okung to a four-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C-G Ted Larsen. Acquired DE William Hayes and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OTs Rilet Reiff and Mike Remmers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Rhett Ellison.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with OL Stefen Wisniewski on a three-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Daren Bates, CB Logan Ryan and TE Phillip Supernaw.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Terrell McClain, DL Stacy McGee, S D.J. Swearinger and WR Terrelle Pryor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishment.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Curtis McKenzie to a one-year contract extension and G Landon Bow to a two-year entry level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Brandon Halverson to Greenville (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Jeff Malcolm from Greenville (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Jake Baker from Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Taylor Doherty to Orlando (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Bobby Shea to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ST. JOHN’S ICECAPS — Assigned F Guillaume Asselin to Brampton (ECHL). Returned F Alexandre Ranger to Tulsa (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned F Stefan Fournier to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Austin Orszulak.

ALASKA ACES — Added G Ryan Duprel as emergency backup.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Scott Jacklin.

ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. Released G Eddie Palmieri as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Released F Ryan Keller.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Added G Billy Brown as emergency backup.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Added G Mike Chiasson as emergency backup.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D Charles-David Beaudoin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Justin Meram to a multiyear contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Lent M Mix Diskerud to IFK Goteborg.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced F Fredrik Gulbrandsen was loaned to the team from FC Red Bull Salzburg.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Jake McGuire.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Re-signed G Kyle Nasta. Signed D Devon Fisher.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Cali Farquharson, Lindsay Agnew and Cheyna Williams; Ds Estelle Johnson and Alyssa Kleiner; and Ms Joanna Lohman, Meggie Dougherty Howard and Kristie Mewis.

COLLEGE

LSU — Fired men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones.

UMASS — Fired men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg.

UTEP — Named Chuck Veliz wide receivers coach.

WASHINGTON — Announced freshman G Markelle Fultz will enter the NBA draft.