Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Wasdin minor league pitching coordinator; Butch Davis hitting coach for Bowie (EL); Keith Bodie manager and Buck Britton hitting coach for Frederick (Carolina); Mark Hendrickson pitching coach and Ramon Sambo field coach for Aberdeen (NYP); and Carlos Tosca manager for the GCL Orioles.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHP Spencer Adams, LHP Brian Clark, C Zack Collins, OF Courtney Hawkins and LHP David Holmberg to their minor-league camp.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Thaiss to their minor-league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jake Esch to New Orleans (PCL). Reassigned Cs Chris Hoo, Cam Maron and Rodrigo Vigil; LHPs Nick Maronde, Caleb Thielbar and Matt Tomshaw; and RHP Juan Benitez to their minor-league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned RHPs Michael Broadway, Derek Eitel, Kyle McGowin and wander Suero and LHP Tim Collins to their minor-league camp.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Nick Van Stratten.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Joe Maher.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Washington F Markieff Morris $25,000 for kicking Denver C Mason Plumlee in the groin during a March 8 game.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Chandler Jones on a five-year contract, K Phil Dawson on a two-year contract and LB Karlos Dansby on a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS —Agreed to terms with DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. on a three-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Corey Graham.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Mike Adams to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Quintin Demps, QB Mike Glennon and TE Dion Sims to three-year contracts and WR Markus Wheaton to a two-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released QB Robert Griffin III.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Cornelius Washington, OT Rick Wagner, LB Paul Worrilow and DT Akeem Spence.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Patrick Robinson. Signed P Jeff Locke.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Russell Okung to a four-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C-G Ted Larsen. Acquired DE William Hayes and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Rilet Reiff.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Rhett Ellison.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with OL Stefen Wisniewski on a three-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Daren Bates, CB Logan Ryan and TE Phillip Supernaw.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Terrell McClain, DL Stacy McGee, S D.J. Swearinger and WR Terrelle Pryor.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishment.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Curtis McKenzie to a one-year contract extension and G Landon Bow to a two-year entry level contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Justin Meram to a multiyear contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Lent M Mix Diskerud to IFK Goteborg.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced F Fredrik Gulbrandsen was loaned to the team from FC Red Bull Salzburg.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Jake McGuire.
|North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Re-signed G Kyle Nasta. Signed D Devon Fisher.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Cali Farquharson, Lindsay Agnew and Cheyna Williams; Ds Estelle Johnson and Alyssa Kleiner; and Ms Joanna Lohman, Meggie Dougherty Howard and Kristie Mewis.
ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.
LSU — Fired men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones.
UMASS — Fired men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg.
UTEP — Named Chuck Veliz wide receivers coach.
WASHINGTON — Announced freshman G Markelle Fultz will enter the NBA draft.