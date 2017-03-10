Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Wasdin minor league pitching coordinator; Butch Davis hitting coach for Bowie (EL); Keith Bodie manager and Buck Britton hitting coach for Frederick (Carolina); Mark Hendrickson pitching coach and Ramon Sambo field coach for Aberdeen (NYP); and Carlos Tosca manager for the GCL Orioles.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHP Spencer Adams, LHP Brian Clark, C Zack Collins, OF Courtney Hawkins and LHP David Holmberg to their minor-league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Thaiss to their minor-league camp.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jake Esch to New Orleans (PCL). Reassigned Cs Chris Hoo, Cam Maron and Rodrigo Vigil; LHPs Nick Maronde, Caleb Thielbar and Matt Tomshaw; and RHP Juan Benitez to their minor-league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned RHPs Michael Broadway, Derek Eitel, Kyle McGowin and wander Suero and LHP Tim Collins to their minor-league camp.

American Association

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released OF Nick Van Stratten.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Joe Maher.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Washington F Markieff Morris $25,000 for kicking Denver C Mason Plumlee in the groin during a March 8 game.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Chandler Jones on a five-year contract, K Phil Dawson on a two-year contract and LB Karlos Dansby on a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS —Agreed to terms with DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. on a three-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Corey Graham.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Mike Adams to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Quintin Demps, QB Mike Glennon and TE Dion Sims to three-year contracts and WR Markus Wheaton to a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Dre Kirkpatrick to a five-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released QB Robert Griffin III.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Cornelius Washington, OT Rick Wagner, LB Paul Worrilow and DT Akeem Spence.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released CB Patrick Robinson. Signed P Jeff Locke.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Russell Okung to a four-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C-G Ted Larsen. Acquired DE William Hayes and a 2017 seventh-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Rilet Reiff.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Rhett Ellison.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with OL Stefen Wisniewski on a three-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Daren Bates, CB Logan Ryan and TE Phillip Supernaw.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Terrell McClain, DL Stacy McGee, S D.J. Swearinger and WR Terrelle Pryor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Calgary F Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishment.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Curtis McKenzie to a one-year contract extension and G Landon Bow to a two-year entry level contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Justin Meram to a multiyear contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Lent M Mix Diskerud to IFK Goteborg.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced F Fredrik Gulbrandsen was loaned to the team from FC Red Bull Salzburg.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G Jake McGuire.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Re-signed G Kyle Nasta. Signed D Devon Fisher.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Cali Farquharson, Lindsay Agnew and Cheyna Williams; Ds Estelle Johnson and Alyssa Kleiner; and Ms Joanna Lohman, Meggie Dougherty Howard and Kristie Mewis.

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Announced the team will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

COLLEGE

LSU — Fired men’s basketball coach Johnny Jones.

UMASS — Fired men’s basketball coach Derek Kellogg.

UTEP — Named Chuck Veliz wide receivers coach.

WASHINGTON — Announced freshman G Markelle Fultz will enter the NBA draft.