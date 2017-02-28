11:18 am, February 28, 2017
Maryland News

Woodsboro quarry fined $2,500, caused water discoloration

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:46 am 02/28/2017 10:46am
WOODSBORO, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Department of the Environment has fined a Frederick County rock quarry $2,500 after a resident reported “chalky colored” water.

County sustainability manager Shannon Moore tells the Frederick News-Post the discolored water in Israel Creek was reported Feb. 6 to the county Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources. The water was deemed to not be a health risk.

Moore says the source of the discolored water was traced to a quarry operated by Laurel Sand and Gravel Inc., a limestone processing plant. Plant manager Mike Myers says a cable holding a water pump at the quarry snapped and allowed the pump to float over to a section of water mixed with rock dust.

MDE served the company with a $2,500 penalty and ordered it to build an embankment between the wastewater and clean water.

___

This story has been corrected to show the correct name of the creek as “Israel Creek,” not “Indian Creek.”

___

Information from: The Frederick News-Post

