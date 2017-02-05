4:25 pm, February 6, 2017
Woman brutally attacked in 2012 sues to own stun gun

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 3:15 pm 02/05/2017 03:15pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman who says she needs to defend herself after being brutally attacked five years ago has filed a federal lawsuit over a prohibition on owning a stun gun.

Leah Elizabeth Baran tells The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2kw4Jcx ) her ex-boyfriend, who was convicted of beating her in 2012, threatened to kill her after he’s released from jail.

Baran says she’s been preparing, including by purchasing a gun and practicing shooting. But Baran calls herself a begrudging gun owner and is suing because she’d rather be able to incapacitate an attacker with a stun gun.

The county where Baran lives makes the weapons illegal for civilians. Her suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, claims that is inconsistent with the Second Amendment.

Spokeswomen for the counties being sued, Howard and Baltimore, didn’t have any immediate comment.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News
