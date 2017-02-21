Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF/OF Christian Walker for assignment. Agreed to terms with OFs Craig Gentry and Michael Bourn on minor league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Danny Muno and OF Matt Murton on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Baltimore for a player to be named or cash.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Ryan Raburn on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Franklin Gutierrez on a one-year contract.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Named Gabe Suarez manager.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Rob Wort.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Cody Coffman.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Anthony Capra.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Carlton Tanabe, LHP Eric Eadington and OFs Adam Heisler and Willie Cabrera.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed Cs Albert Cordero and Jose Ortiz and RHP Jake Hale.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Robert Stock to the Cincinnati Reds.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Jason Byers. Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to the Minnesota Twins.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Horan. Signed 1B Zach Mathieu.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and vice president of public relations John Black. Promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Traded F Candice Dupree and the 17th pick in the 2017 draft to Indiana, who sent F Lynetta Kizer and eighth pick in the 2017 draft to Connecticut. Connecticut sent F Camille Little and F Jillian Alleyne to Phoenix.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — PK Shayne Graham announced his retirement.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released FB Mike Tolbert.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat and DB Chris Greenwood.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Garnet Hathaway to Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Traded D Keegan Lowe to Montreal for D Philip Samuelsson.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Ivan Barbashev and Magnus Paajavi to Chicago (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Travis Boyd from Hershey (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Tommy Thompson to a professional tryout agreement.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed G Logan Ketterer and D Connor Maloney.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Kwame Awuah.
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Agreed to terms with F Amauri.
DUKE — Dismissed DL Brandon Boyce and Marquies Price from the football team.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Jason Nichols running backs coach.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Tommy DiNuzzo soccer coach.
LIMESTONE — Named Jordan Falls coordinator of athletic development and ticketing and Russell Stupienski assistant baseball coach and junior varsity coach.