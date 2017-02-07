Records: Barricaded man accused of kidnapping, beating woman

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he beat a woman and held her against her will for hours before barricading himself inside a Salisbury home.

Local media outlets report 27-year-old Joseph Ellis faces kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and other charges.

Wicomico County sheriff’s deputies went to the home Friday after someone reported seeing the suspect dragging the victim inside. Record show deputies tried entering but Ellis barricaded the front door, refusing to come out.

Deputies eventually entered and say they found Ellis trying to kill himself. Both Ellis and the victim were hospitalized.

The victim told authorities she was beaten and held against her will for over four hours. Deputies say she suffered significant injures due to the assault.

It’s unclear if Ellis has an attorney.