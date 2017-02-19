2:03 pm, February 19, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Powerball player in Md.…

Powerball player in Md. wins $1 million

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 1:00 pm 02/19/2017 01:00pm
Share
The ticket sold in Maryland was one of nine $1 million or $2 million winners around the country. (AP/Chris O'Meara)

SYKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — No one won the massive Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but someone in Maryland got richer anyway.

The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Sykesville.

The ticket matched all five white balls that were drawn but not the Powerball. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing was $349 million.

The ticket sold in Maryland was one of nine $1 million or $2 million winners around the country.

The store in Sykesville will get a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is $403 million.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News lottery lottery ticket maryland lottery Maryland News Money News powerball Watercooler News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Powerball player in Md.…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News