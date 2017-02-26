No. 2 Maryland tops Minnesota 93-60 to clinch 1st place tie

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Second-ranked Maryland clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, beating Minnesota 93-60 Sunday on a special day for senior stars Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Walker-Kimbrough tallied 27 points and six assists. Following their final regular-season home game, both players had their jersey numbers lifted to the rafters of the arena to honor their contributions to the program over the past four years.

Before that ceremony, the entire team posed with the trophy marking Maryland’s third regular-season Big Ten title since joining the league three years ago. This week, the Terrapins (27-2, 15-1) will set out to win the conference tournament for the third year in a row.

Maryland will enter as the second seed if Ohio State defeated Rutgers later on Sunday. Although the Terrapins will be recognized as the regular season co-champions, the Buckeyes would be the No. 1 seed by virtue of their 98-87 victory over Maryland on Monday.

Eager to rebound from its second loss of the season and send their seniors out in style, the Terp wasted little time taking control against the struggling Golden Gophers (14-15, 5-11).

Maryland made 10 of 14 shots in the first quarter in building a 26-12 lead, upped the margin to 27 points with three minutes left in the first half and cruised to the finish.

Kenisha Bell led Minnesota with 18 points. The Golden Gophers will enter the Big Ten tournament coming off three straight lopsided losses.

Jones scored 16 points before halftime and Walker-Kimbrough added 15 to stake Maryland to a 51-30 lead. Walker-Kimbrough had eight points and two assists in the third quarter, enabling the Terrapins to bring a 27-point cushion into the final period.

The fourth quarter was a prelude to the postgame ceremony for Jones — now the third-leading rebounder in school history with 1,139 — and Walker-Kimbrough, who’s fifth on the Maryland career scoring list with 2,036 points.

Both left to a standing ovation with 3:46 left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers can’t hang with the top teams in the Big Ten and finished with their worst regular-season record in the conference since 2010-11.

Maryland: The Terrapins can expect to drop in the rankings because of Monday’s defeat, but this blowout shows they’re still very capable of winning a third straight Big Ten tournament and going deep in the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Opens Big Ten tournament play on Thursday as the 10th seed.

Maryland: Begins Big Ten tournament play on Friday.