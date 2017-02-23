NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|15
|0
|1.000
|25
|5
|.833
|Stony Brook
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|11
|.607
|UMBC
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|New Hampshire
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|11
|.621
|Albany (NY)
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|21
|.300
|Binghamton
|3
|12
|.200
|12
|18
|.400
|Maine
|2
|13
|.133
|6
|24
|.200
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
New Hampshire 78, Mass.-Lowell 67
UMBC 65, Stony Brook 52
Hartford 76, Binghamton 69
Vermont 62, Albany (NY) 50
UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Cincinnati
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Houston
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|8
|.704
|UConn
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|13
|.519
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|UCF
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|10
|.643
|Tulsa
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|Temple
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Tulane
|2
|13
|.133
|5
|22
|.185
|South Florida
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
UCF 71, Temple 69
Houston 75, UConn 70
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Temple, 12 p.m.
SMU at UConn, 12 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|13
|2
|.867
|23
|5
|.821
|Dayton
|13
|2
|.867
|22
|5
|.815
|Rhode Island
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|10
|.630
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|La Salle
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Davidson
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|12
|.538
|Fordham
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|George Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Saint Louis
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|19
|.321
|UMass
|3
|11
|.214
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Duquesne
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
___
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 77
VCU 64, Saint Louis 50
Fordham 70, Duquesne 52
UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.
VCU at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|5
|.828
|Duke
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Louisville
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Florida St.
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Notre Dame
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Miami
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|8
|.704
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Virginia Tech
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|8
|.704
|Virginia
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Wake Forest
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|Pittsburgh
|4
|11
|.267
|15
|13
|.536
|Clemson
|4
|11
|.267
|14
|13
|.519
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|15
|14
|.517
|Boston College
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
Syracuse 78, Duke 75
Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59
North Carolina 74, Louisville 63
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|7
|.759
|Lipscomb
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|12
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|13
|.567
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|North Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|18
|.400
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|.385
|17
|13
|.567
|Stetson
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|19
|.367
|NJIT
|2
|11
|.154
|10
|19
|.345
___
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|3
|.893
|Baylor
|10
|5
|.667
|23
|5
|.821
|West Virginia
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Iowa St.
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|TCU
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Kansas St.
|6
|9
|.400
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|17
|11
|.607
|Texas
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|18
|.333
___
Kansas 87, TCU 68
Oklahoma St. 80, Kansas St. 68
West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|3
|.813
|26
|3
|.897
|Butler
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|6
|.786
|Creighton
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|6
|.786
|Xavier
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Marquette
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|10
|.630
|Providence
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|11
|.607
|St. John’s
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Georgetown
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|DePaul
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|19
|.321
___
DePaul 67, Georgetown 65
Seton Hall 71, Xavier 64
Providence 68, Creighton 66
Butler 74, Villanova 66
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 3 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 4 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|9
|.640
|E. Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Montana
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Idaho
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Sacramento St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Portland St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|z-N. Colorado
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|21
|.192
|S. Utah
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|22
|.185
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Weber St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|7
|.759
|Winthrop
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|11
|.621
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Campbell
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Charleston Southern
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Longwood
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
|Presbyterian
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
___
Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 9 p.m.
Liberty at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Longwood, 5 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Wisconsin
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Maryland
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|6
|.786
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|Northwestern
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Michigan
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Iowa
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Nebraska
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Rutgers
|2
|14
|.125
|13
|16
|.448
___
Michigan 68, Rutgers 64
Minnesota 89, Maryland 75
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|13
|.552
|UC Davis
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|12
|.538
|Long Beach St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|16
|.448
|CS Northridge
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|z-Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|UC Riverside
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|17
|.292
|Cal Poly
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|18
|.308
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|21
|.160
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 56, UC Irvine 54
Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.