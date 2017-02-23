3:39 am, February 23, 2017
NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 3:00 am 02/23/2017 03:00am
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 15 0 1.000 25 5 .833
Stony Brook 12 3 .800 17 11 .607
UMBC 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 18 11 .621
Albany (NY) 9 6 .600 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 11 .267 9 21 .300
Binghamton 3 12 .200 12 18 .400
Maine 2 13 .133 6 24 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

UMBC 65, Stony Brook 52

Hartford 76, Binghamton 69

Vermont 62, Albany (NY) 50

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 14 1 .933 24 4 .857
Cincinnati 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Houston 10 5 .667 19 8 .704
UConn 9 6 .600 14 13 .519
Memphis 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
UCF 9 7 .563 18 10 .643
Tulsa 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
East Carolina 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Temple 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
Tulane 2 13 .133 5 22 .185
South Florida 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 71, Temple 69

Houston 75, UConn 70

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, 12 p.m.

SMU at UConn, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Dayton 13 2 .867 22 5 .815
Rhode Island 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Richmond 10 5 .667 16 11 .593
St. Bonaventure 9 6 .600 17 10 .630
George Mason 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
La Salle 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Davidson 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
Fordham 7 8 .467 13 15 .464
George Washington 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Saint Louis 4 11 .267 9 19 .321
UMass 3 11 .214 13 14 .481
Saint Joseph’s 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Duquesne 3 12 .200 10 18 .357

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 77

VCU 64, Saint Louis 50

Fordham 70, Duquesne 52

Thursday’s Games

UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 12 3 .800 24 5 .828
Duke 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Louisville 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Miami 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Syracuse 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 19 8 .704
Virginia 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 7 9 .438 16 12 .571
Pittsburgh 4 11 .267 15 13 .536
Clemson 4 11 .267 14 13 .519
NC State 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Boston College 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 78, Duke 75

Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59

North Carolina 74, Louisville 63

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 11 2 .846 22 7 .759
Lipscomb 10 3 .769 18 12 .600
SC-Upstate 7 6 .538 17 13 .567
Kennesaw St. 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
North Florida 7 6 .538 12 18 .400
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 17 13 .567
Stetson 3 10 .231 11 19 .367
NJIT 2 11 .154 10 19 .345

___

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 13 2 .867 25 3 .893
Baylor 10 5 .667 23 5 .821
West Virginia 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Iowa St. 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Oklahoma St. 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
TCU 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Kansas St. 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Texas Tech 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
Texas 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Oklahoma 3 12 .200 9 18 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas 87, TCU 68

Oklahoma St. 80, Kansas St. 68

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 3 .813 26 3 .897
Butler 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Creighton 9 6 .600 22 6 .786
Xavier 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Marquette 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 17 10 .630
Providence 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
St. John’s 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Georgetown 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
DePaul 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul 67, Georgetown 65

Seton Hall 71, Xavier 64

Providence 68, Creighton 66

Butler 74, Villanova 66

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 12 3 .800 17 8 .680
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 9 .640
E. Washington 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Montana St. 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Montana 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Idaho 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Sacramento St. 7 7 .500 10 15 .400
Portland St. 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
z-N. Colorado 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 5 21 .192
S. Utah 3 11 .214 5 22 .185

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 14 2 .875 22 7 .759
Winthrop 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Liberty 13 3 .813 18 11 .621
Gardner-Webb 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
High Point 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Radford 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Campbell 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Charleston Southern 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Longwood 3 13 .188 6 21 .222
Presbyterian 1 15 .063 5 22 .185

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Liberty, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Wisconsin 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Maryland 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Minnesota 9 6 .600 21 7 .750
Northwestern 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Michigan 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Iowa 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Nebraska 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Illinois 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
Penn St. 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Ohio St. 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Indiana 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Rutgers 2 14 .125 13 16 .448

___

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan 68, Rutgers 64

Minnesota 89, Maryland 75

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 4 .692 16 13 .552
UC Davis 8 4 .667 16 11 .593
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 5 .615 14 12 .538
Long Beach St. 8 5 .615 13 16 .448
CS Northridge 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
z-Hawaii 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
UC Riverside 5 8 .385 7 17 .292
Cal Poly 3 9 .250 8 18 .308
UC Santa Barbara 2 11 .154 4 21 .160

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 56, UC Irvine 54

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

