Mom pleads guilty in son’s birthday cake beating death

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:20 am 02/08/2017 10:20am
Oriana Garcia is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hagerstown, Md., Department of Police. Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Garcia, whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake. Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Gina Cirincion says she anticipates that Garcia will plead guilty Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 to first-degree child abuse resulting in death. (Hagerstown Department of Police via AP)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse in the beating death of her 9-year-old son over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree murder charge and seek a sentence of no more than 20 years for 27-year-old Oriana Garcia, who appeared Wednesday in a Hagerstown courtroom.

Garcia’s son Jack was handcuffed to a chair by Garcia’s brother and pummeled by her boyfriend, who suspected Jack of eating cake meant for his 2-year-old daughter.

Police say Garcia allowed the abuse and sent away an ambulance as Jack lay dying.

The boyfriend, Robert Wilson, is serving 30 years for second-degree murder. Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.

beating death child abuse
