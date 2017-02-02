ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to increase the state’s renewable energy standards.

The Senate is expected to take up the issue on Thursday.

The House voted to override the veto on Tuesday.

The Senate will need a three-fifths vote, or 29 out of 47 senators. The measure passed last year on a 32-14 vote in the Senate.

The bill would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar power to 25 percent by 2020. That’s up from 20 percent by 2022.

Hogan, a Republican, has criticized the measure, because he says it will raise electricity bills. He has called it a “sunshine and wind tax.”