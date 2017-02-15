1:52 pm, February 15, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland prosecutor resigns, sentenced…

Maryland prosecutor resigns, sentenced for indecent exposure

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 1:29 pm 02/15/2017 01:29pm
Share

SNOW HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county prosecutor has been sentenced for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after authorities say he performed sex acts in front of a hotel room glass door, in full view of tourists.

News outlets report Cecil County State’s Attorney Edward Rollins III submitted his resignation Monday.

Rollins was arrested in June after police were called about a nude man on an Ocean City hotel balcony. His trial in December included graphic testimony about Rollins masturbating and having sex with his wife in front of the sliding glass door of his hotel room, in view of people at an adjacent condominium.

A judge gave Rollins a suspended jail sentence, 18 months supervised probation, 100 hours community service and fined him $1,000. He will also have a mental health evaluation.

Topics:
Cecil County prosecutor indecent exposure Latest News Local News Maryland county prosecutor Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland prosecutor resigns, sentenced…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News