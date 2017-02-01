5:07 am, February 1, 2017
Maryland News

Maryland governor to deliver State of the State speech

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 4:46 am 02/01/2017 04:46am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to give his third State of the State speech.

The Republican governor is scheduled to deliver the speech at noon on Wednesday in the House of Delegates before members of the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

Hogan is proposing a variety of measures this session. The speech will give the governor a chance to make his case for them before the legislature.

Hogan and lawmakers have proposals to try to address drug addiction in the state.

This week, the governor proposed creating an optional defined contribution retirement savings plan for state employees. Hogan also is proposing an initiative to create incentives to bring jobs to the state.

