BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Maryland News

Man shot as he tries to force his way into Md. home

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 10:15 am 02/03/2017 10:15am
LOTHIAN, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police say a man was shot as he tried to force his way into a Lothian home.

Media outlets report that it happened Thursday as the residents confronted the intruder.

Spokesman Officer Marc Limansky says even after the intruder was shot in the leg, he tried to attack the man with a piece of metal and the man fired again, striking him in the head. Limansky says the intruder collapsed nearby and was taken to a hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.

Limansky says no charges have been filed against the homeowners, but the shooting remains under investigation. He says police had told the intruder several times in recent weeks that he wasn’t welcome on private property in the neighborhood.

Anne Arundel County, MD News Latest News Local News lothian Maryland News shooting
