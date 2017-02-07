11:00 am, February 8, 2017
Fire Marshal: propane leak caused explosion in mobile home

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:11 pm 02/07/2017 03:11pm
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a propane gas leak led to an explosion and fire in a Somerset County mobile home that left a woman dead.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that 66-year-old Peggy Jean Merritt died of injuries, including smoke inhalation, sustained in the Feb. 2 fire.

Authorities say Merritt, who owned the mobile home in Princess Anne, was trapped in the residence and was rescued by firefighters. She died at a hospital.

Officials say the explosion occurred when a propane gas leak was ignited. The fire was ruled to be accidental.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.

