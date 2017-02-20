6:35 pm, February 20, 2017
Washington, DC
Family of woman missing 16 days asks for public’s help

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 6:01 pm 02/20/2017 06:01pm
WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officials and the parents of a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for more than two weeks are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees told reporters on Saturday that Kristin Marie Spurrier struggles with addiction and traveled to Owings Mills to buy drugs on Feb. 4. DeWees said Spurrier spoke to her friend on her phone that night but has not been seen or heard from since.

Valerie Spurrier, Kristin’s mother, says the woman’s car has also not been located. Valerie Spurrier says the family is offering a reward for information that will help them locate the woman.

DeWees said Kristin Spurrier is white and is about 5 foot 5 inches tall.

Topics:
Carroll County missing Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News missing 25-year-old woman
