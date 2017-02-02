5:29 am, February 4, 2017
Ex-mayor pleads guilty to $61K theft from tiny Maryland town

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 1:00 pm 02/02/2017 01:00pm
DENTON, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a tiny Eastern Shore town has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds.

The Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement Thursday that former Marydel Mayor Deborah Rowe pleaded guilty to theft scheme, misconduct in office and forgery

Census records show Marydel has a population of about 150.

Prosecutors say Rowe admitted in a statement of facts that she transferred money from the town’s bank account to her own and got a debit card in the town’s name, which she used to pay bills and taxes on land in North Carolina. She also admits forging town commissioners’ signatures on checks.

Rowe is being held without bond until her April 5 sentencing, when she faces jail time.





