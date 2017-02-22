6:37 am, February 22, 2017
Maryland News

Environmentalists push for forest preservation in Maryland

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 5:55 am 02/22/2017 05:55am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of doing more to protect forests in Maryland are holding a rally.

It’s being held Wednesday in front of the Maryland State House before a hearing on legislation to strengthen the state’s Forest Conservation Act.

State reports indicate more than 14,480 acres of forest have been lost to development statewide in the past eight years. That’s despite a law intended to minimize the clearing of forests, which helps reduce pollution runoff into the bay.

The measure would require developers to replant an acre of forest land for each acre they cut down. It would give jurisdictions flexibility to charge higher fees to developers who can’t replant.

The bill would alter exemptions for cutting or clearing public utility rights-of-way for land for specific electric generating stations.

