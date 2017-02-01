9:28 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Democratic Md. lawmakers 'playing…

Democratic Md. lawmakers ‘playing defense’ with Trump presidency

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP February 1, 2017 5:54 am 02/01/2017 05:54am
2 Shares
A general view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. Completed in 1779, it is the country's oldest state capitol still in legislative use. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Democratic Maryland lawmakers in Annapolis are presenting a package of legislation they say could blunt the effects of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Maryland Senate President Thomas “Mike” Miller suggested Trump’s agenda was out of step with that of the people of Maryland at a news conference Tuesday.

Making a reference to the state’s history and geography, Miller said, “We’re not southern, we’re not northern, we’re not eastern, we’re not western — we’re a little state right in the middle.”

Miller said of the bills being proposed: “We’re playing defense.”

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch echoed the sentiment that the early actions of the Trump administration run counter to the interests of the state’s residents. He told reporters, “It’s been 11 days since the new president, Donald Trump, took office. And since that time, there’s been an assault — an assault! — on civil rights and equal rights throughout this country, particularly in the state of Maryland.”

“We are going to stand up to Donald Trump. I can promise you that,” Busch said.

Related Stories

Among the measures proposed by the Democratic lawmakers: legislation that gives Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh added resources in case the state wanted to sue over actions the Trump administration takes.

Another piece of legislation, the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Task Force would create a panel to monitor the effects of a possible repeal of the Dodd-Frank Act, the bill that created a federal consumer protection agency and was intended to curb the explosion of exotic mortgage and loan packages that were blamed for contributing to the nation’s 2008 financial crisis.

Maryland House Majority Leader Del. Bill Frick talked up a bill that would withdraw a call to have Maryland take part in a constitutional convention. “We cannot afford to have Donald Trump rewrite the Bill of Rights. We are not going to let that happen,” he said to applause from the lawmakers taking part in the announcement.

Busch referenced the fact that Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan would be offering his State of the State address Wednesday, and said he’d be hoping to hear how the governor would respond to Trump’s agenda.

Hogan has objected in the past to attempts to tie his policies to Trump. At one news conference, Hogan called questions about his response to Trump administration actions as “stupid.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
annapolis democrats Government News kate ryan Latest News Local News maryland lawmakers Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Democratic Md. lawmakers 'playing…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News