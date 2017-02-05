4:34 pm, February 5, 2017
Cumberland hosts Smithsonian traveling exhibit on labor

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 1:38 am 02/05/2017 01:38am
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A museum in Cumberland is partnering with the Smithsonian Institution to tell the story of the area’s workers over the last 150 years.

The Allegany Museum says local businesses, labor unions and historians have contributed artifacts and space in six locations for the exhibition opening Saturday.

The local materials complement a traveling Smithsonian exhibit called, “The Way We Worked,” on display at the museum in downtown Cumberland through March 24.

The other venues are the Williams Museum in Westernport; the Frostburg Museum and Mountain City Traditional Arts in Frostburg; and the C. Gilchrest Gallery, Gordon-Roberts House and Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park visitor center in Cumberland.

