Car runs red light, hits Head Start bus; no students hurt

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Hagerstown say none of the students aboard a Head Start bus were hurt when a car ran a red light and hit the bus in the right front fender.

Spokeswoman Heather Aleshire says the driver of the car, a Nissan Sentra, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday a few blocks east of the city center.

Aleshire says the car driver was 47-year-old Nora Fitzgerald of Hagerstown. She says Fitzgerald is charged with failing to stop at a red signal and failing to control her speed to avoid a collision.

Aleshire says she doesn’t know how many students were aboard the bus. She says they were unloaded from the disabled vehicle onto another bus.