11:06 am, February 21, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The Department of Homeland Security has issued new guidelines for immigration enforcement.

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Car runs red light,…

Car runs red light, hits Head Start bus; no students hurt

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 10:49 am 02/21/2017 10:49am
Share

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Hagerstown say none of the students aboard a Head Start bus were hurt when a car ran a red light and hit the bus in the right front fender.

Spokeswoman Heather Aleshire says the driver of the car, a Nissan Sentra, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the crash shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday a few blocks east of the city center.

Aleshire says the car driver was 47-year-old Nora Fitzgerald of Hagerstown. She says Fitzgerald is charged with failing to stop at a red signal and failing to control her speed to avoid a collision.

Aleshire says she doesn’t know how many students were aboard the bus. She says they were unloaded from the disabled vehicle onto another bus.

Topics:
hagerstown Latest News Local News Maryland News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Car runs red light,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

3 hot southern cities to visit in 2017

For the hottest travel destinations of 2017, travel south. Here are tips to plan a visit to some exciting southern cities this year.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News