4:38 pm, February 5, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Andino makes 8 3s;…

Andino makes 8 3s; Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Coppin St.

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:54 pm 02/04/2017 10:54pm
Share

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Ryan Andino scored 24 points, all from 3-point range, to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore to a 78-57 victory over Coppin State on Saturday night.

The Hawks (8-16, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) bounced back from a 66-65 loss at Hampton on Wednesday to snap a two-game skid. Coppin State (5-19, 4-5) has lost four straight after winning four of five in the conference.

Andino was 8 of 19 from the floor and took 17 3-point shots. Logan McIntosh added 13 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore, which shot 55.6 percent from the field. Bakari Copeland scored 11 points and Thomas Rivera added 10 points for the Hawks.

Chas Brown had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Tre’ Thomas had 13 points and made four 3-pointers to lead Coppin State, which outrebounded Maryland-Eastern Shore 35-25, but committed 23 turnovers.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Andino makes 8 3s;…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News