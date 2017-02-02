3:09 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » 2 women charged in…

2 women charged in stabbing with ice pick in Easton

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:41 am 02/06/2017 10:41am
Share

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Two suspects are facing charges after a woman was stabbed with ice pick in Easton.

News outlets report Easton police say 20-year-old Jazmine Jones of Grasonville and 25-year-old India Gordon of Easton were arrested in the Jan. 26 incident.

Police say Jones and Gordon were at the victim’s home when an altercation took place. The suspects left and returned minutes later. That’s when police say Jones stabbed the victim with an ice pick below her eye and then stabbed the victim in the back of her head, lodging the ice pick.

Officers arrived and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Jones faces first- and second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and conspiracy charges. Gordon faces conspiracy, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact charges.

It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

Topics:
easton ice pick stabbing Latest News Local News Maryland News stabbed with ice pick
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » 2 women charged in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News