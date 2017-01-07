Southern Maryland hit with 5 to 7 inches of snow

BALTIMORE (AP) — A snow storm is moving out of Maryland and the Washington area, but officials say frigid temperatures are expected to linger for several days.

Meteorologist Kevin Witt with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia said parts of southern Maryland such as St. Mary’s County and Calvert County got between 5 and 7 inches of snow on Saturday.

Witt says Baltimore saw about an inch of snow while some of the areas around Washington got only about a half inch.

The snow is expected to stick around for a while with temperatures below normal for the next couple of days.

Witt says high temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, with lows dipping into the teens and possibly single digits at night in some parts.

