Police: Officer fatally shot man who reached for rifle

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:20 pm 01/27/2017 02:20pm
OVERLEA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in a Baltimore suburb say a police officer fatally shot a man who reached for a scoped rifle while police were trying to calm him down.

Baltimore County police said in a statement Friday that the incident happened Thursday night in the Overlea area.

Police say 59-year-old Kerry Lee Coomer’s estranged wife called 911 after Coomer had threatened to take his own life, and pointed a rifle at himself and relatives.

When two officers arrived, Coomer was on the porch of his home. Authorities say one officer started talking to Coomer to calm him down while the second officer provided cover.

Police say Coomer reached for the rifle and brought it up. Authorities say the officer who was talking to Coomer ran; the second officer shot and killed Coomer.

