Police: Deaths of Greenbelt man, woman a murder-suicide

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 4:54 pm 01/11/2017 04:54pm
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead inside a Prince George’s County home, and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

The Greenbelt Police Department says the man and woman were found in a Greenbelt home Tuesday evening. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

On Wednesday, police identified the woman as 44-year-old Meena Anil Menon. Officers say she was the victim in the murder suicide.

Officers say a 37-year-old man, whom they did not identify, was found dead as the result of an apparent suicide. Authorities say Menon and the man lived together.

Investigators did not describe how Menon or the man died, pending completion of an autopsy.

Maryland News