Plea hearing set for man charged with killing baby daughter

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:23 am
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A western Maryland man accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter is heading to court in Cumberland.

The hearing Friday for 23-year-old Kyle Poindexter is listed as a plea hearing. Attorneys for both sides declined to say if Poindexter will strike a plea deal.

A two-day trial that had been scheduled for this week was canceled after a status conference on Tuesday.

Poindexter, of Cresaptown, was charged in April with second-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Avery Poindexter. Doctors say she died from a head injury.

Police say the mother, Poindexter’s girlfriend, left the girl in his care while she worked. Investigators say Poindexter asked neighbors for help later that day, saying the child had stopped breathing. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

