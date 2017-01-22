No. 3 Maryland uses 3rd-quarter surge to beat Rutgers 80-71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 19 points, Kaila Charles added 16 and No. 3 Maryland bounced back from a lackluster first half to beat Rutgers 80-71 on Sunday for its seventh straight victory.

The Terrapins (19-1, 7-0 Big Ten) got 11 points and 13 rebounds from Brionna Jones, her 10th consecutive double-double and 14th of the season.

Frustrated by Rutgers’ deliberate pace on offense, Maryland led only 34-30 at halftime. The Terrapins snapped out of it in the third quarter, opening with a 21-4 run in which they made eight of nine shots.

After outscoring the Scarlet Knights 26-13 in the period, Maryland coasted to the finish to remain the only unbeaten team in conference play.

Shrita Parker had 19 points and seven assists for Rutgers (6-15, 3-5). Jazlynd Rollins scored 15 — all in the first half.

The Scarlet Knights have lost four of five and are 0-10 on the road.

Rutgers forced 10 turnovers during a first half that featured five ties and eight lead changes. Rollins went 6 for 6 from the floor and drilled three 3-pointers in the second quarter alone, a notable accomplishment given she was previously 4 for 22 from beyond the arc this season.

It all came apart for the Scarlet Knights in the third quarter. After Charles made a layup and Destiny Slocum nailed a 3-pointer for the Terps, Desiree Keeling answered with a layup for Rutgers. Walker-Kimbrough then sank two free throws and Charles made consecutive baskets to ignite a 14-0 run for a 50-32 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights’ slow style of play can frustrate opponents, but nothing Rutgers has done this season has been good enough to produce a win on the road.

Maryland: The Terrapins responded to a mild challenge by showing their depth and grit. Five different players scored during the pivotal 21-4 run in the third quarter, including Charles and Slocum, both freshman guards.

UP NEXT

Rutgers gets a week off before hosting surprising Northwestern on Jan. 29. The Wildcats (15-4) are off to their best start since 1995-96.

Maryland looks to go 8-0 on the road in a matchup at Illinois on Thursday.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments