No. 17 Maryland holds off Ohio State rally to win 77-71

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 9:25 pm 01/31/2017 09:25pm
Ohio State's Marc Loving, right, drives to the basket against Maryland's Kevin Huerter during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Maryland defeated Ohio State 77-71. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Justin Jackson had 22 points and 12 rebounds as No. 17 Maryland held off Ohio State down the stretch to win 77-71 on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes pulled within one point four times in the second half but the Terps always had an answer. A jumper by Melo Trimble with 32 seconds left put Maryland up 75-71, and Jared Nickens hit two free throws with 14 seconds left to seal it.

Trimble had 13 points and Anthony Cowan added 11 as Maryland (20-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their seventh straight. The Terps haven’t lost since Jan. 1 and have won all six of their games on the road this season.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 20 points and Marc Loving added 18 for the Buckeyes (13-10, 3-7 Big Ten), who have lost three of their last four in what has turned into a disappointing season.

