Md-Eastern Shore pulls away for 92-69 win over SC State

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:28 pm 01/28/2017 07:28pm
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Bakari Copeland scored 22 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to help propel Maryland-Eastern Shore past South Carolina State for a 92-69 win Saturday.

Dontae Caldwell added 16 points, Derrico Peck had 13 and Ryan Andino 11 for Md-Eastern Shore, which shot 55 percent from the field and controlled the boards 45-26.

The Hawks (7-14, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) opened the second half with a 9-2 run capped by Caldwell’s layup to make it 53-43 with 16:49 to play. They later broke away with a 13-3 run sparked by Logan McIntosh’s layup and led by double figures the rest of the way.

South Carolina State (6-14, 3-4) scored eight of the game’s first 10 points but went cold in the second half, scoring just 28 points.

James Richardson led SC State with 16 points, Eric Eaves added 12, Ed Stephens had 11 and Ian Kinard 10.

Maryland News