12:06 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland Senate to try…

Maryland Senate to try veto override on renewable energy

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:25 am 01/26/2017 04:25am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate is scheduled to try to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure to boost the state’s renewable energy standards.

The Senate is set to vote Thursday.

It would take a three-fifths vote, or 29 of 47 senators, to override the veto. Last year, senators voted 32-14 along party lines for the measure.

If the Senate overrides the veto, the House of Delegates would still need to override it before the measure could become law.

The bill would increase requirements to use energy sources like wind and solar to 25 percent by 2020. Maryland’s current renewable energy standard goal is 20 percent by 2022.

Last month, Hogan defended his veto of the measure. The Republican governor described it as a “sunshine and wind tax” on electricity bills.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Maryland News Money News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland Senate to try…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News