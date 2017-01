By The Associated Press

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge in New Jersey has sentenced a Maryland man to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Guy Larson of Frederick, Maryland, engaged in sex acts with a child under the age of 13 in Raritan Township in 2015.

Larson will be required to register as a sex offender and remain under supervision for life.

