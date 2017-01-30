11:31 am, January 30, 2017
Maryland News

Maryland lawmakers to introduce bill to legalize marijuana

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:11 am 01/30/2017 04:11am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are introducing legislation to regulate and tax marijuana for adult use.

Supporters are scheduled to talk about the measure on Monday.

One measure would make marijuana legal for adults 21 and older and regulate its production and sale similarly to alcohol.

Another bill would enact taxes on non-medical marijuana.

The General Assembly decriminalized marijuana in 2014. People caught with less than 10 grams are now issued a $100 ticket. The fine increases to $500 for repeat offenses.

