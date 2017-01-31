Md. Democrats outline plans to prepare for Trump policies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Democrats in Maryland’s legislature on Tuesday highlighted initiatives and resolutions aimed at helping prepare for potential actions by President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress against health care reform and other federal actions that could hurt the state.

Members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses routinely gather early in the state’s 90-day legislative session to discuss their legislative priorities. This year’s gathering was different for its emphasis on reacting to adverse federal regulations and appointments that could cause significant problems in Maryland. Attorney General Brian Frosh joined them, calling Trump’s conduct during his first 11 days in office “alarming.

“His pronouncements, his imaginings, his executive orders, they’ve ranged from unsound and ill-advised to dangerous and unconstitutional,” Frosh, a Democrat, said. “The threats to undo the Affordable Care Act put at risk the health of more than 400,000 Marylanders who depend on it.”

Here is a look at some of the initiatives Democrats outlined in Maryland:

MARYLAND DEFENSE ACT OF 2017

The attorney general would be provided with the legislative directive to take actions “to protect citizens of Maryland from harmful federal efforts.” It outlines steps the attorney general could take in consultation with the governor and allocates $3 million a year, including five staff members in the attorney general’s office to take actions.

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

A resolution would call on the state’s congressional delegation and the governor to strongly oppose and resist any repeal of the health care reform law. The state would create the Maryland Health Insurance Coverage Protection Commission to monitor work on the federal level and prepare the state on how best to react if people in the state lose health care coverage.

CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Task Force would be formed to monitor federal changes in banking regulations and keep the legislature and governor updated.

CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION

A resolution would withdraw Maryland from supporting a Constitutional convention.

Separately, two Democratic Maryland legislators, Sen. Paul Pinksy and Del. Jimmy Tarlau, both of Prince George’s County, are sponsoring legislation aimed at Trump to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the ballot after Trump’s refusal to make his income tax records public during the campaign.

