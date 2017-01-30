9:33 am, January 31, 2017
Maryland News

Man killed in crash involving car fleeing traffic stop

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:02 am 01/30/2017 11:02am
JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Police say a Halethorpe man is dead after a crash involving a car fleeing a traffic stop.

Maryland State Police said a trooper spotted a Honda Accord traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 100 in the Jessup area early Monday. When the trooper activated his emergency lights, police say the Honda accelerated and took an exit. Minutes later, the trooper came upon a crash on Route 103.

Police say the 18-year-old driver of the Honda ran a red light and hit a Dodge Charger turning out of a parking lot. Police say the Charger driver, 26-year-old Biik Chong, died and his passenger is being treated for injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

