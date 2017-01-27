3:49 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Man gets 6 years…

Man gets 6 years behind bars for fatal Ocean City fight

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:32 am 01/27/2017 11:32am
Share

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Sparrows Point man is expected to serve six years behind bars following a fight in Ocean City that left one man dead.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby says 21-year-old Darren Beattie was sentenced to 10 years in prison but will only have to serve six years unless he violates probation upon his release.

Prosecutors say Beattie got into a fight on May 29 with 31-year-old Ryan Shupert of Lutherville. Shupert died of his injuries two days later at a local hospital.

Beattie, who was convicted in November, will also have to pay a fine and undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News Ocean City fight Sparrows Point
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Man gets 6 years…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News