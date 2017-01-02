10:43 pm, January 2, 2017
Lafayette holds off Loyola Md 78-69, O’Hanlon gets 300th win

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 10:18 pm 01/02/2017 10:18pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Paulius Zalys came off the bench to score 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Lafayette held off Loyola Maryland 78-69 on Monday to give Leopards coach Fran O’Hanlon his 300th career win.

Lafayette rallied from nine down to lead by 10 at the half after shooting 60 percent and was up a dozen, 69-57, with 2:16 to play. Loyola forced four turnovers, got 3-pointers from Andre Walker and James Fives and pulled within 71-69 on a free throw by Walker with 44 seconds left.

Nick Lindner drained a 3-point with 21 seconds left to put the Leopards back up five. After a Loyola miss, Eric Stafford shook free for a layup with six seconds left and closed with two free throws.

Stafford had 15 points, also off the bench, and Matt Klinewski had 13 for the Leopards (4-8, 1-1 Patriot). Lafayette 17 of 19 from the free throw line in the second half.

Nick Jones had 21 points and Walker 17 for the Greyhounds (7-6, 1-1).

