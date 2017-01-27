3:52 am, January 28, 2017
Hogan and Van Hollen to speak at meeting on western Maryland

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:25 am 01/27/2017 06:25am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan and Sen. Chris Van Hollen are scheduled to speak at an annual meeting that is held to discuss concerns of Allegany and Garrett counties in western Maryland.

The 41st Annual Mountain Maryland PACE meeting is scheduled for Friday morning in Annapolis.

PACE stands for Positive Attitudes Change Everything.

The meeting brings together local, state and federal officials to highlight the needs of the two western Maryland counties.

