3:49 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Governor appoints Nick Mosby…

Governor appoints Nick Mosby to vacant Maryland House seat

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:39 am 01/27/2017 11:39am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Nick Mosby to a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

The governor announced the appointment on Friday.

Mosby, a Democrat, was recommended by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Robinson. Robinson was recently sworn in as a state senator.

Mosby, the husband of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, will represent District 40 in Baltimore. He was a member of the Baltimore City Council from 2011 to 2016.

Mosby was appointed after a previous appointee to fill Robinson’s seat was indicted on campaign finance violations, days before his swearing-in ceremony this month. Gary Brown Jr. has been charged with making illegal campaign contributions to Mayor Catherine Pugh’s campaign.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Gov. Larry Hogan Government News Latest News Local News maryland house of delegates Maryland News Nick Mosby
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Governor appoints Nick Mosby…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News