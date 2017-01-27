GE to shut down Laurel manufacturing facility

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — GE Healthcare has confirmed that it will shut down a plant in Laurel that employs nearly 200 people and manufactures incubators and warmers for hospitals.

GE spokesman Benjamin Fox tells the Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2kxk6Az) that the company will take the next 12 to 24 months to transfer the work in that facility to a site it operates in Wisconsin.

About 180 employees will be affected by the closing. Some will be relocated to Wisconsin, where Fox says a “significant” number of new positions will be added, or work remotely from Maryland.

The closure has disappointed state business officials. Maryland Department of Commerce spokeswoman Karen Glenn Hood says state officials reached out to GE, but were told the closure was a corporate decision.

