3:46 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Maryland News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » GE to shut down…

GE to shut down Laurel manufacturing facility

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:31 pm 01/27/2017 12:31pm
Share

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — GE Healthcare has confirmed that it will shut down a plant in Laurel that employs nearly 200 people and manufactures incubators and warmers for hospitals.

GE spokesman Benjamin Fox tells the Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2kxk6Az) that the company will take the next 12 to 24 months to transfer the work in that facility to a site it operates in Wisconsin.

About 180 employees will be affected by the closing. Some will be relocated to Wisconsin, where Fox says a “significant” number of new positions will be added, or work remotely from Maryland.

The closure has disappointed state business officials. Maryland Department of Commerce spokeswoman Karen Glenn Hood says state officials reached out to GE, but were told the closure was a corporate decision.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
GE Healthcare Latest News Laurel plant Local News Maryland News Money News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » GE to shut down…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Maryland News