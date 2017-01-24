Frederick city advises that film shoot includes fake guns

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The City of Frederick is advising residents and visitors that a film production this week will include fake guns.

City spokeswoman Patti Mullins said in statement Monday that the production activity on Wednesday and Thursday nights also will include actors in law enforcement SWAT gear.

She says the crew will be filming at the MDL Holiday Cinemas property near the intersection of U.S. 40 and U.S. 15, about a mile and a half west of the city center.

Mullins says film crew is with Story House Productions. The company has produced reality, documentary and non-fiction programming for National Geographic, Smithsonian Networks, and the Discovery, History and Travel channels.

